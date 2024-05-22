Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Period: 1807-1870 1807-1870
1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 A (Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Alexander)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,220)
- Weight 1,098 g
- Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2416 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach
- Period Charles Alexander
- Denomination 1/2 Silber Groschen
- Year 1858
- Ruler Charles Alexander (Grand Duke of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Charles Alexander struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 808 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 230. Bidding took place April 14, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Grün (2)
- Höhn (6)
- Künker (2)
- Möller (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (2)
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
245 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date July 16, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
