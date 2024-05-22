Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Period: 1807-1870 1807-1870

1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 A (Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Alexander)

Obverse 1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 A - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Alexander Reverse 1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 A - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Alexander

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,220)
  • Weight 1,098 g
  • Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2416 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach
  • Period Charles Alexander
  • Denomination 1/2 Silber Groschen
  • Year 1858
  • Ruler Charles Alexander (Grand Duke of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Charles Alexander struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 808 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 230. Bidding took place April 14, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Höhn (6)
  • Künker (2)
  • Möller (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (2)
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 A at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 A at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
245 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 A at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 A at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 A at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 A at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 A at auction Höhn - November 1, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date November 1, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 A at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 A at auction Reinhard Fischer - July 16, 2016
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date July 16, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 A at auction Höhn - June 4, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date June 4, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 A at auction Höhn - June 4, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date June 4, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 13, 2016
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 13, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 A at auction Höhn - January 13, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date January 13, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 A at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 A at auction Höhn - April 20, 2013
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Coin catalog of Charles Alexander Coins of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach in 1858 All Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach coins Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach silver coins Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach coins 1/2 Silber Groschen Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
VL Nummus
Auction Sep 15, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search