1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 A (Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Alexander)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Charles Alexander struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 808 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 230. Bidding took place April 14, 2024.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (6) AU (6) XF (2) Condition (slab) PF66 (1) CAMEO (1) Service NGC (1)