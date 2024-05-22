Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Period: 1807-1870 1807-1870
2 Pfennig 1865 A (Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Alexander)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,8 - 3,2 g
- Diameter 20,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach
- Period Charles Alexander
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1865
- Ruler Charles Alexander (Grand Duke of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 2 Pfennig 1865 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Charles Alexander struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5453 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place February 26, 2023.
Сondition
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Frühwald
Date December 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1865 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
