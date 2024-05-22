Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Period: 1807-1870 1807-1870

2 Pfennig 1865 A (Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Alexander)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1865 A - Coin Value - Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Alexander Reverse 2 Pfennig 1865 A - Coin Value - Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Alexander

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,8 - 3,2 g
  • Diameter 20,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach
  • Period Charles Alexander
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1865
  • Ruler Charles Alexander (Grand Duke of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 2 Pfennig 1865 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Charles Alexander struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5453 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place February 26, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Frühwald (2)
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • WAG (4)
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 2 Pfennig 1865 A at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 2 Pfennig 1865 A at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 2 Pfennig 1865 A at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 2 Pfennig 1865 A at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 2 Pfennig 1865 A at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 2 Pfennig 1865 A at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 2 Pfennig 1865 A at auction Frühwald - December 4, 2021
Seller Frühwald
Date December 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 2 Pfennig 1865 A at auction Frühwald - July 4, 2021
Seller Frühwald
Date July 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 2 Pfennig 1865 A at auction Russiancoin - January 28, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 2 Pfennig 1865 A at auction Russiancoin - January 28, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 2 Pfennig 1865 A at auction WAG - February 12, 2017
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 2 Pfennig 1865 A at auction WAG - April 10, 2016
Seller WAG
Date April 10, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 2 Pfennig 1865 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1865 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Coin catalog of Charles Alexander Coins of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach in 1865 All Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach coins Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach copper coins Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach coins 2 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search