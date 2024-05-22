2 Pfennig 1865 A (Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Alexander)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 2 Pfennig 1865 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Charles Alexander struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5453 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place February 26, 2023.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (4) XF (2) No grade (3)