Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Period: 1807-1870 1807-1870

2 Pfennig 1858 A (Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Alexander)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1858 A - Coin Value - Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Alexander Reverse 2 Pfennig 1858 A - Coin Value - Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Alexander

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,8 - 3,2 g
  • Diameter 20,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach
  • Period Charles Alexander
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1858
  • Ruler Charles Alexander (Grand Duke of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 2 Pfennig 1858 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Charles Alexander struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1424 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place November 27, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Katz (3)
  • KM NUMIS (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Russiancoin (10)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (2)
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 2 Pfennig 1858 A at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 2 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 27 EUR
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 2 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Russiancoin - February 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 2 Pfennig 1858 A at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 2 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Russiancoin - October 12, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 2 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Katz - September 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 2 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Russiancoin - June 8, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 8, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 2 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Katz - February 12, 2023
Seller Katz
Date February 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 2 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Russiancoin - January 12, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 2 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Russiancoin - November 24, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 2 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 2 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Coinhouse - October 9, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 2 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Russiancoin - August 4, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 4, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 2 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Russiancoin - May 12, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 2 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Russiancoin - March 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 2 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Russiancoin - January 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 2 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Russiancoin - December 9, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 2 Pfennig 1858 A at auction WAG - December 8, 2019
Seller WAG
Date December 8, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 2 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 2 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Teutoburger - September 10, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 10, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 2 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Busso Peus - June 20, 2015
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 20, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1858 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

