2 Pfennig 1858 A (Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Alexander)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 2 Pfennig 1858 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Charles Alexander struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1424 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place November 27, 2017.

Сondition UNC (8) AU (5) XF (1) No grade (10)

Seller All companies

Busso Peus (1)

Coinhouse (1)

Felzmann (1)

Höhn (1)

Katz (3)

KM NUMIS (1)

Künker (1)

Möller (1)

Russiancoin (10)

Sonntag (1)

Teutoburger (1)

WAG (2)