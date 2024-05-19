Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Period: 1807-1870 1807-1870
2 Pfennig 1858 A (Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Alexander)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,8 - 3,2 g
- Diameter 20,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach
- Period Charles Alexander
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1858
- Ruler Charles Alexander (Grand Duke of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 2 Pfennig 1858 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Charles Alexander struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1424 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place November 27, 2017.
Сondition
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date February 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1858 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
