Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Period: 1807-1870 1807-1870

1 Pfennig 1865 A (Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Alexander)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1865 A - Coin Value - Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Alexander Reverse 1 Pfennig 1865 A - Coin Value - Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Alexander

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,3 - 1,6 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach
  • Period Charles Alexander
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1865
  • Ruler Charles Alexander (Grand Duke of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1 Pfennig 1865 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Charles Alexander struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7105 sold at the A.Karamitsos International Philatelic Auctions auction for EUR 221. Bidding took place June 17, 2023.

Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1 Pfennig 1865 A at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
162 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1 Pfennig 1865 A at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
129 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1 Pfennig 1865 A at auction Klondike Auction - June 25, 2023
Seller Klondike Auction
Date June 25, 2023
Condition PF63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1 Pfennig 1865 A at auction Karamitsos - June 18, 2023
Seller Karamitsos
Date June 18, 2023
Condition MS67 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1 Pfennig 1865 A at auction Zöttl - February 25, 2023
Seller Zöttl
Date February 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1 Pfennig 1865 A at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1 Pfennig 1865 A at auction Zöttl - May 20, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date May 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1 Pfennig 1865 A at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1 Pfennig 1865 A at auction Russiancoin - December 9, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1 Pfennig 1865 A at auction Frühwald - December 4, 2021
Seller Frühwald
Date December 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1 Pfennig 1865 A at auction Frühwald - July 4, 2021
Seller Frühwald
Date July 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1 Pfennig 1865 A at auction Rio de la Plata - May 29, 2021
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date May 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1 Pfennig 1865 A at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1 Pfennig 1865 A at auction WAG - May 12, 2019
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1 Pfennig 1865 A at auction Künker - May 16, 2018
Seller Künker
Date May 16, 2018
Condition PF64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1 Pfennig 1865 A at auction Möller - November 17, 2016
Seller Möller
Date November 17, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1 Pfennig 1865 A at auction Heritage - January 1, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date January 1, 2015
Condition PF63 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1 Pfennig 1865 A at auction Höhn - April 20, 2013
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1 Pfennig 1865 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1 Pfennig 1865 A at auction Stack's - July 8, 2011
Seller Stack's
Date July 8, 2011
Condition PF63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1 Pfennig 1865 A at auction Künker - June 22, 2009
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2009
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1865 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

