Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Period: 1807-1870 1807-1870
1 Pfennig 1865 A (Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Alexander)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,3 - 1,6 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach
- Period Charles Alexander
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1865
- Ruler Charles Alexander (Grand Duke of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1 Pfennig 1865 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Charles Alexander struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7105 sold at the A.Karamitsos International Philatelic Auctions auction for EUR 221. Bidding took place June 17, 2023.
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
162 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
129 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Seller Klondike Auction
Date June 25, 2023
Condition PF63 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Karamitsos
Date June 18, 2023
Condition MS67 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Zöttl
Date February 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Frühwald
Date December 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date May 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date May 16, 2018
Condition PF64 RB PCGS
Selling price
Seller Möller
Date November 17, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 1, 2015
Condition PF63 RD NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date July 8, 2011
Condition PF63 RB NGC
Selling price
