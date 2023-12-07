1 Pfennig 1865 A (Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Alexander)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1 Pfennig 1865 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Charles Alexander struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7105 sold at the A.Karamitsos International Philatelic Auctions auction for EUR 221. Bidding took place June 17, 2023.

