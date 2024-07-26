Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Period: 1807-1870 1807-1870
1 Pfennig 1858 A (Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Alexander)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,3 - 1,6 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach
- Period Charles Alexander
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1858
- Ruler Charles Alexander (Grand Duke of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1 Pfennig 1858 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Charles Alexander struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22684 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 400. Bidding took place August 20, 2018.
12
