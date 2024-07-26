Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Period: 1807-1870 1807-1870

1 Pfennig 1858 A (Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Alexander)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1858 A - Coin Value - Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Alexander Reverse 1 Pfennig 1858 A - Coin Value - Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Alexander

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,3 - 1,6 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach
  • Period Charles Alexander
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1858
  • Ruler Charles Alexander (Grand Duke of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1 Pfennig 1858 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Charles Alexander struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22684 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 400. Bidding took place August 20, 2018.

Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 6 EUR
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1 Pfennig 1858 A at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1 Pfennig 1858 A at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 100 CZK
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1 Pfennig 1858 A at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1 Pfennig 1858 A at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Russiancoin - June 8, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 8, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1 Pfennig 1858 A at auction WAG - March 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Russiancoin - January 12, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Russiancoin - November 24, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Russiancoin - August 4, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 4, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Russiancoin - May 12, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Russiancoin - March 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Russiancoin - January 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Russiancoin - December 9, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Höhn - February 28, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date February 28, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1 Pfennig 1858 A at auction WAG - December 8, 2019
Seller WAG
Date December 8, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Sonntag - November 26, 2019
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Stack's - August 20, 2018
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Stack's - August 20, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date August 20, 2018
Condition PF66 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2018
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Höhn - November 9, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date November 9, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1858 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search