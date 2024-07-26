1 Pfennig 1858 A (Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Alexander)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1 Pfennig 1858 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Charles Alexander struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22684 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 400. Bidding took place August 20, 2018.

Сondition PROOF (6) UNC (13) AU (2) XF (2) No grade (9) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS64 (1) PF66 (3) PF64 (1) RD (2) RB (3) BN (1) Service PCGS (2) NGC (5)

Seller All companies

Grün (1)

Heritage (3)

Höhn (4)

Katz (2)

KM NUMIS (1)

Künker (1)

Möller (1)

Russiancoin (9)

Sonntag (1)

Stack's (2)

Teutoburger (1)

WAG (5)

Westfälische (1)