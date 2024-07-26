Thaler 1867 (Saxe-Meiningen, George II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1867 . This silver coin from the times of George II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1268 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place October 15, 2023.

