Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870
Thaler 1867 (Saxe-Meiningen, George II)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,519 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxe-Meiningen
- Period George II
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1867
- Ruler George II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (104)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1867 . This silver coin from the times of George II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1268 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place October 15, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Gärtner
Date February 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller WAG
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Heritage
Date September 25, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 3, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
