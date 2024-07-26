Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870

Thaler 1867 (Saxe-Meiningen, George II)

Obverse Thaler 1867 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, George II Reverse Thaler 1867 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, George II

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Meiningen
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1867
  • Ruler George II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (104)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1867 . This silver coin from the times of George II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1268 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place October 15, 2023.

Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1867 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
336 $
Price in auction currency 310 EUR
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1867 at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
259 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1867 at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1867 at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1867 at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1867 at auction Gärtner - February 19, 2024
Seller Gärtner
Date February 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1867 at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1867 at auction Heritage Eur - November 17, 2023
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1867 at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1867 at auction WAG - October 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1867 at auction Heritage - September 25, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 25, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1867 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 21, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1867 at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1867 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1867 at auction Rhenumis - April 28, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1867 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1867 at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1867 at auction Busso Peus - November 3, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 3, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1867 at auction Künker - October 7, 2022
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1867 at auction Leu - August 21, 2022
Seller Leu
Date August 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1867 at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1867 at auction WAG - June 12, 2022
Seller WAG
Date June 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

