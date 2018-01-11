Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870

2 Pfennig 1870 (Saxe-Meiningen, George II)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1870 - Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, George II Reverse 2 Pfennig 1870 - Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, George II

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,4 - 2,7 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Meiningen
  • Period George II
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1870
  • Ruler George II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 2 Pfennig 1870 . This copper coin from the times of George II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1865 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • Russiancoin (1)
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Pfennig 1870 at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2018
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 160 RUB
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Pfennig 1870 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
101 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Pfennig 1870 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1870 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

