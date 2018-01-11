Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870
2 Pfennig 1870 (Saxe-Meiningen, George II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,4 - 2,7 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxe-Meiningen
- Period George II
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1870
- Ruler George II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 2 Pfennig 1870 . This copper coin from the times of George II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1865 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 160 RUB
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
101 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
