2 Pfennig 1869 (Saxe-Meiningen, George II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 2 Pfennig 1869 . This copper coin from the times of George II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1059 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 85. Bidding took place December 2, 2018.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) XF (2)