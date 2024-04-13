Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870

2 Pfennig 1869 (Saxe-Meiningen, George II)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1869 - Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, George II Reverse 2 Pfennig 1869 - Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, George II

Photo by: Petra Klein

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,4 - 2,7 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Meiningen
  • Period George II
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1869
  • Ruler George II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 2 Pfennig 1869 . This copper coin from the times of George II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1059 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 85. Bidding took place December 2, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • WAG (1)
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Pfennig 1869 at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 11 EUR
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Pfennig 1869 at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 19 EUR
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Pfennig 1869 at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Pfennig 1869 at auction WAG - December 2, 2018
Seller WAG
Date December 2, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1869 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Saxe-Meiningen Coin catalog of George II Coins of Saxe-Meiningen in 1869 All Saxe-Meiningen coins Saxe-Meiningen copper coins Saxe-Meiningen coins 2 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Category
Year
Search