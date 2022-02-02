Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870
2 Pfennig 1868 (Saxe-Meiningen, George II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,4 - 2,7 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxe-Meiningen
- Period George II
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1868
- Ruler George II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 2 Pfennig 1868 . This copper coin from the times of George II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1864 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 12 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
