2 Pfennig 1868 (Saxe-Meiningen, George II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 2 Pfennig 1868 . This copper coin from the times of George II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1864 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition AU (6) XF (1) No grade (1)