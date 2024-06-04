2 Pfennig 1867 (Saxe-Meiningen, George II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 2 Pfennig 1867 . This copper coin from the times of George II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 77 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 42. Bidding took place July 26, 2022.

Сondition UNC (3) No grade (2)