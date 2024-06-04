Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870

2 Pfennig 1867 (Saxe-Meiningen, George II)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1867 - Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, George II Reverse 2 Pfennig 1867 - Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, George II

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,4 - 2,7 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Meiningen
  • Period George II
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1867
  • Ruler George II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 2 Pfennig 1867 . This copper coin from the times of George II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 77 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 42. Bidding took place July 26, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Katz (3)
  • Russiancoin (2)
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Pfennig 1867 at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 37 EUR
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Pfennig 1867 at auction Katz - July 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date July 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Pfennig 1867 at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date July 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Pfennig 1867 at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Pfennig 1867 at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2018
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
Search