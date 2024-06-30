Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870
Thaler 1866 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,519 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxe-Meiningen
- Period Bernhard II
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1866
- Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (161)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1866 . This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31109 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,560. Bidding took place January 9, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
118 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
