Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870

Thaler 1866 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Obverse Thaler 1866 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II Reverse Thaler 1866 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Meiningen
  • Period Bernhard II
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1866
  • Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (161)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1866 . This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31109 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,560. Bidding took place January 9, 2023.

Seller WCN
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
234 $
Price in auction currency 920 PLN
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1866 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
118 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1866 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1866 at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1866 at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1866 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - May 16, 2024
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1866 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1866 at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1866 at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1866 at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1866 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1866 at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1866 at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1866 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - October 1, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1866 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - October 1, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1866 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - October 1, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1866 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 21, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1866 at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1866 at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1866 at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1866 at auction Sonntag - June 6, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date June 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1866 at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1866 at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1866 at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
