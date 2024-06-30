Thaler 1866 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1866 . This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31109 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,560. Bidding took place January 9, 2023.

