Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870

Thaler 1863 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Obverse Thaler 1863 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II Reverse Thaler 1863 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II

Photo by: Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Meiningen
  • Period Bernhard II
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1863
  • Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1863 . This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1395 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.

Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Aurea (1)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • HIRSCH (3)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (6)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • WAG (6)
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1863 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
146 $
Price in auction currency 135 EUR
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1863 at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
860 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1863 at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1863 at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1863 at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - February 23, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1863 at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1863 at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1863 at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1863 at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1863 at auction Heritage - September 21, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 21, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1863 at auction Russiancoin - September 14, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1863 at auction Russiancoin - August 3, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 3, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1863 at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1863 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 27, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1863 at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1863 at auction Künker - May 11, 2022
Seller Künker
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1863 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 27, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1863 at auction HIRSCH - February 11, 2022
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1863 at auction Auction World - October 20, 2019
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2019
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1863 at auction WAG - February 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date February 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1863 at auction Höhn - September 13, 2018
Seller Höhn
Date September 13, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1863 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
