Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870
Thaler 1863 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)
Photo by: Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,519 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxe-Meiningen
- Period Bernhard II
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1863
- Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1863 . This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1395 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Aurea (1)
- Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
- Felzmann (1)
- Heritage (2)
- HIRSCH (3)
- Höhn (2)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (6)
- Möller (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Rare Coins (2)
- Rauch (1)
- Russiancoin (2)
- SINCONA (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- Teutoburger (3)
- WAG (6)
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 21, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2019
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1863 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search