Thaler 1863 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1863 . This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1395 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (5) XF (8) VF (18) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) XF45 (1) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (1) PCGS (4)

Seller All companies

Auction World (1)

Aurea (1)

Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)

Felzmann (1)

Heritage (2)

HIRSCH (3)

Höhn (2)

Katz (1)

Künker (6)

Möller (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)

Niemczyk (1)

Numimarket (1)

Rare Coins (2)

Rauch (1)

Russiancoin (2)

SINCONA (1)

Soler y Llach (1)

Stary Sklep (1)

Teutoburger (3)

WAG (6)