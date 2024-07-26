Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870

Thaler 1862 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Obverse Thaler 1862 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II Reverse Thaler 1862 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Meiningen
  • Period Bernhard II
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1862
  • Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1862 . This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 74761 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 800. Bidding took place November 16, 2022.

Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1862 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
271 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1862 at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1862 at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1862 at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1862 at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1862 at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1862 at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1862 at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1862 at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1862 at auction Aurea - December 10, 2022
Seller Aurea
Date December 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1862 at auction Stack's - November 16, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date November 16, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1862 at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1862 at auction Künker - November 4, 2021
Seller Künker
Date November 4, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1862 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2020
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1862 at auction Reinhard Fischer - September 26, 2020
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1862 at auction WAG - September 6, 2020
Seller WAG
Date September 6, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1862 at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1862 at auction WAG - October 6, 2019
Seller WAG
Date October 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1862 at auction Höhn - May 4, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date May 4, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1862 at auction Rauch - June 23, 2018
Seller Rauch
Date June 23, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1862 at auction BAC - June 5, 2018
Seller BAC
Date June 5, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

