Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870
Thaler 1862 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,519 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxe-Meiningen
- Period Bernhard II
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1862
- Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1862 . This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 74761 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 800. Bidding took place November 16, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aurea
Date December 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date November 16, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date November 4, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
