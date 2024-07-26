Thaler 1862 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1862 . This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 74761 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 800. Bidding took place November 16, 2022.

