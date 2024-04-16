Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870
Thaler 1861 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,519 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxe-Meiningen
- Period Bernhard II
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1861
- Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1861 . This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3890 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place October 6, 2014.
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
128 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Gärtner
Date February 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date June 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aurea
Date December 11, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller GINZA
Date October 10, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date February 23, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 22, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 16, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 30, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
