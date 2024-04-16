Thaler 1861 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1861 . This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3890 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place October 6, 2014.

