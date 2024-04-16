Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870

Thaler 1861 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Obverse Thaler 1861 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II Reverse Thaler 1861 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Meiningen
  • Period Bernhard II
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1861
  • Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1861 . This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3890 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place October 6, 2014.

Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1861 at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
128 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1861 at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Seller WCN
Date January 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1861 at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 8, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date September 8, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1861 at auction Gärtner - June 25, 2022
Seller Gärtner
Date June 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1861 at auction Gärtner - February 15, 2022
Seller Gärtner
Date February 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1861 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - June 13, 2021
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date June 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1861 at auction Aurea - December 11, 2020
Seller Aurea
Date December 11, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1861 at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 20, 2020
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1861 at auction WAG - November 8, 2020
Seller WAG
Date November 8, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1861 at auction Höhn - November 2, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date November 2, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1861 at auction GINZA - October 10, 2018
Seller GINZA
Date October 10, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1861 at auction Rauch - June 23, 2018
Seller Rauch
Date June 23, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1861 at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1861 at auction HERVERA - February 23, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date February 23, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1861 at auction Soler y Llach - February 22, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 22, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1861 at auction Busso Peus - January 16, 2016
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 16, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1861 at auction Künker - October 30, 2014
Seller Künker
Date October 30, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1861 at auction Künker - October 7, 2014
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1861 at auction WAG - February 2, 2014
Seller WAG
Date February 2, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
