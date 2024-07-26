Thaler 1859 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1859 . This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31108 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,020. Bidding took place January 9, 2023.

Сondition UNC (8) AU (11) XF (22) VF (44) No grade (5) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS62 (2) AU50 (1) Service PCGS (1) NGC (1)

Seller All companies

Aurea (1)

Aureo & Calicó (2)

Busso Peus (2)

Cayón (1)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Felzmann (3)

Grün (6)

Heritage (1)

HERVERA (3)

Höhn (4)

Jesús Vico (1)

Katz (2)

Kroha (2)

Künker (15)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)

Numisbalt (2)

Rare Coins (2)

Rauch (2)

Reinhard Fischer (2)

Rhenumis (1)

Russiancoin (2)

Soler y Llach (3)

Sonntag (1)

Tauler & Fau (1)

Teutoburger (17)

WAG (9)

WDA - MiM (1)

Westfälische (1)