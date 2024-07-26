Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870
Thaler 1859 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,519 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxe-Meiningen
- Period Bernhard II
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1859
- Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (90)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1859 . This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31108 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,020. Bidding took place January 9, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Felzmann
Date September 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date December 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
