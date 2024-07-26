Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870

Thaler 1859 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Obverse Thaler 1859 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II Reverse Thaler 1859 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Meiningen
  • Period Bernhard II
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1859
  • Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (90)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1859 . This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31108 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,020. Bidding took place January 9, 2023.

Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1859 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
271 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1859 at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
138 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1859 at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1859 at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1859 at auction Rhenumis - January 16, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1859 at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition MS62
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1859 at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1859 at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1859 at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1859 at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1859 at auction Kroha - October 7, 2023
Seller Kroha
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1859 at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS62
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1859 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 25, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1859 at auction Heritage - January 9, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1859 at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1859 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 27, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1859 at auction Felzmann - September 5, 2022
Seller Felzmann
Date September 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1859 at auction Felzmann - June 29, 2022
Seller Felzmann
Date June 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1859 at auction Künker - December 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date December 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1859 at auction Höhn - November 20, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1859 at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

