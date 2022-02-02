Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870
Kreuzer 1866 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,165)
- Weight 0,842 g
- Pure silver (0,0045 oz) 0,1389 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxe-Meiningen
- Period Bernhard II
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1866
- Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1866 . This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1860 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 42 EUR
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Kreuzer 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
