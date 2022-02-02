Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870

Kreuzer 1866 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Obverse Kreuzer 1866 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II Reverse Kreuzer 1866 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,165)
  • Weight 0,842 g
  • Pure silver (0,0045 oz) 0,1389 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Meiningen
  • Period Bernhard II
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1866
  • Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1866 . This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1860 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (1)
Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1866 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 42 EUR
Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1866 at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 11 EUR
Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1866 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1866 at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1866 at auction WAG - April 12, 2015
Seller WAG
Date April 12, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1866 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

