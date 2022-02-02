Kreuzer 1866 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1866 . This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1860 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (4) XF (1)