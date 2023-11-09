Kreuzer 1864 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1864 . This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2064 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place January 20, 2019.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (3) XF (2) VF (2) No grade (8)