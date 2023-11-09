Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870
Kreuzer 1864 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,165)
- Weight 0,842 g
- Pure silver (0,0045 oz) 0,1389 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxe-Meiningen
- Period Bernhard II
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1864
- Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1864 . This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2064 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place January 20, 2019.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (2)
- Höhn (2)
- Katz (2)
- Russiancoin (8)
- SINCONA (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (1)
- Zöttl (2)
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 1300 RUB
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Kreuzer 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search