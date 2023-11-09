Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870

Kreuzer 1864 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Obverse Kreuzer 1864 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II Reverse Kreuzer 1864 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,165)
  • Weight 0,842 g
  • Pure silver (0,0045 oz) 0,1389 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Meiningen
  • Period Bernhard II
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1864
  • Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1864 . This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2064 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place January 20, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Katz (2)
  • Russiancoin (8)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Zöttl (2)
Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1864 at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1864 at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1864 at auction Zöttl - January 22, 2023
Seller Zöttl
Date January 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1864 at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1864 at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 1300 RUB
Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1864 at auction Zöttl - May 20, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date May 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1864 at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1864 at auction Katz - August 1, 2021
Seller Katz
Date August 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 6 EUR
Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1864 at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1864 at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1864 at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1864 at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1864 at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1864 at auction Höhn - January 20, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date January 20, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1864 at auction Höhn - June 4, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date June 4, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1864 at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1864 at auction SINCONA - May 18, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date May 18, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1864 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1864 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Saxe-Meiningen Coin catalog of Bernhard II Coins of Saxe-Meiningen in 1864 All Saxe-Meiningen coins Saxe-Meiningen silver coins Saxe-Meiningen coins Kreuzer Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search