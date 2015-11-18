Kreuzer 1839 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1839 . This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Saalfeld Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3204 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 310. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition UNC (1) VF (1)