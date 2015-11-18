Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870
Kreuzer 1839 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,166)
- Weight 0,835 g
- Pure silver (0,0045 oz) 0,1386 g
- Diameter 14 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxe-Meiningen
- Period Bernhard II
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1839
- Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
- Mint Saalfeld
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1839 . This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Saalfeld Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3204 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 310. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- WAG (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Kreuzer 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search