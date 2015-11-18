Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870

Kreuzer 1839 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Obverse Kreuzer 1839 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II Reverse Kreuzer 1839 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,166)
  • Weight 0,835 g
  • Pure silver (0,0045 oz) 0,1386 g
  • Diameter 14 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Meiningen
  • Period Bernhard II
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1839
  • Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
  • Mint Saalfeld
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1839 . This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Saalfeld Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3204 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 310. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • WAG (1)
Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1839 at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1839 at auction Grün - November 18, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 18, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

