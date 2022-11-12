Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870
Kreuzer 1837 K (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,166)
- Weight 0,731 g
- Pure silver (0,0039 oz) 0,1213 g
- Diameter 13,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxe-Meiningen
- Period Bernhard II
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1837
- Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
- Mint Saalfeld
- Purpose Circulation
