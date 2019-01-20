Kreuzer 1836 K (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1836 with mark K. This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Saalfeld Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4190 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place May 27, 2016.

Сondition AU (2) XF (1)