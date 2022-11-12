Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870

Kreuzer 1834 L "Type 1831-1837" (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Obverse Kreuzer 1834 L "Type 1831-1837" - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II Reverse Kreuzer 1834 L "Type 1831-1837" - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,166)
  • Weight 0,731 g
  • Pure silver (0,0039 oz) 0,1213 g
  • Diameter 13,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Meiningen
  • Period Bernhard II
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1834
  • Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
  • Mint Saalfeld
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1834 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Saalfeld Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4189 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place May 27, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Höhn (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1834 L at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1834 L at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
67 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR

Category
Year
Search