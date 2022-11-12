Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870

Kreuzer 1832 L "Type 1831-1837" (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Obverse Kreuzer 1832 L "Type 1831-1837" - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II Reverse Kreuzer 1832 L "Type 1831-1837" - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,166)
  • Weight 0,731 g
  • Pure silver (0,0039 oz) 0,1213 g
  • Diameter 13,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Meiningen
  • Period Bernhard II
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1832
  • Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
  • Mint Saalfeld
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1832 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Saalfeld Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1920 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 95. Bidding took place December 2, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Höhn (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1832 L at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1832 L at auction Teutoburger - December 3, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 3, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
101 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1832 L at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1832 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

