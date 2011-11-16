Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870
Kreuzer 1831 L "Type 1831-1837" (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,166)
- Weight 0,731 g
- Pure silver (0,0039 oz) 0,1213 g
- Diameter 13,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxe-Meiningen
- Period Bernhard II
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1831
- Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
- Mint Saalfeld
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1831 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Saalfeld Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1833 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Where to sell?
For the sale of Kreuzer 1831 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
