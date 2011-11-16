Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870

Kreuzer 1831 L "Type 1831-1837" (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Obverse Kreuzer 1831 L "Type 1831-1837" - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II Reverse Kreuzer 1831 L "Type 1831-1837" - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,166)
  • Weight 0,731 g
  • Pure silver (0,0039 oz) 0,1213 g
  • Diameter 13,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Meiningen
  • Period Bernhard II
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1831
  • Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
  • Mint Saalfeld
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1831 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Saalfeld Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1833 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1831 L at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
