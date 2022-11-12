Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870

Kreuzer 1830 L "Type 1828-1830" (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Obverse Kreuzer 1830 L "Type 1828-1830" - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II Reverse Kreuzer 1830 L "Type 1828-1830" - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,166)
  • Weight 0,731 g
  • Pure silver (0,0039 oz) 0,1213 g
  • Diameter 14 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Meiningen
  • Period Bernhard II
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1830
  • Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
  • Mint Saalfeld
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1830 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Saalfeld Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2705 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place November 10, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Höhn (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (1)
Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1830 L at auction WAG - June 4, 2023
Seller WAG
Date June 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
182 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1830 L at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
311 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1830 L at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1830 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

