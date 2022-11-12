Kreuzer 1830 L "Type 1828-1830" (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1830 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Saalfeld Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2705 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place November 10, 2022.

Сondition AU (1) XF (1) VF (1)