Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870
Kreuzer 1830 L "Type 1828-1830" (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,166)
- Weight 0,731 g
- Pure silver (0,0039 oz) 0,1213 g
- Diameter 14 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxe-Meiningen
- Period Bernhard II
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1830
- Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
- Mint Saalfeld
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1830 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Saalfeld Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2705 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place November 10, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Höhn (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Kreuzer 1830 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search