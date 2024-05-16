Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870

Kreuzer 1829 L "Type 1828-1830" (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Obverse Kreuzer 1829 L "Type 1828-1830" - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II Reverse Kreuzer 1829 L "Type 1828-1830" - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,166)
  • Weight 0,731 g
  • Pure silver (0,0039 oz) 0,1213 g
  • Diameter 14 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Meiningen
  • Period Bernhard II
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1829
  • Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
  • Mint Saalfeld
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1829 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Saalfeld Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1826 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (4)
  • NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1829 L at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - May 16, 2024
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1829 L at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 21, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1829 L at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date April 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 400 CZK
Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1829 L at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
69 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1829 L at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 23, 2022
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 23, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1829 L at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1829 L at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1829 L at auction Sonntag - December 10, 2014
Seller Sonntag
Date December 10, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1829 L at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1829 L at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1829 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

