Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870
Kreuzer 1829 L "Type 1828-1830" (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,166)
- Weight 0,731 g
- Pure silver (0,0039 oz) 0,1213 g
- Diameter 14 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxe-Meiningen
- Period Bernhard II
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1829
- Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
- Mint Saalfeld
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1829 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Saalfeld Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1826 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date April 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 400 CZK
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
