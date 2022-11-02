Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870

Kreuzer 1829 "Type 1828-1830" (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Obverse Kreuzer 1829 "Type 1828-1830" - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II Reverse Kreuzer 1829 "Type 1828-1830" - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,166)
  • Weight 0,731 g
  • Pure silver (0,0039 oz) 0,1213 g
  • Diameter 14 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Meiningen
  • Period Bernhard II
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1829
  • Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
  • Mint Hildburghausen
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1829 . This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Hildburghausen Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 418 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 40. Bidding took place November 2, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1829 at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
