Kreuzer 1829 "Type 1828-1830" (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1829 . This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Hildburghausen Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 418 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 40. Bidding took place November 2, 2022.

Сondition XF (1)