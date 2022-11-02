Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870
Kreuzer 1829 "Type 1828-1830" (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,166)
- Weight 0,731 g
- Pure silver (0,0039 oz) 0,1213 g
- Diameter 14 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxe-Meiningen
- Period Bernhard II
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1829
- Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
- Mint Hildburghausen
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1829 . This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Hildburghausen Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 418 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 40. Bidding took place November 2, 2022.
For the sale of Kreuzer 1829 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
