Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870

Kreuzer 1828 "Type 1828-1830" (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Obverse Kreuzer 1828 "Type 1828-1830" - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II Reverse Kreuzer 1828 "Type 1828-1830" - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,166)
  • Weight 0,731 g
  • Pure silver (0,0039 oz) 0,1213 g
  • Diameter 14 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Meiningen
  • Period Bernhard II
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1828
  • Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
  • Mint Hildburghausen
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1828 . This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Hildburghausen Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3187 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Grün (2)
  • Künker (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (2)
  • WAG (3)
Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1828 at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1828 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - April 20, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
142 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1828 at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1828 at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1828 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1828 at auction WAG - April 11, 2021
Seller WAG
Date April 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1828 at auction WAG - May 10, 2020
Seller WAG
Date May 10, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1828 at auction Numismatica Ranieri - April 4, 2020
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date April 4, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1828 at auction Künker - December 8, 2016
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1828 at auction Numismatica Ranieri - May 22, 2016
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date May 22, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1828 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1828 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1828 at auction Künker - September 23, 2003
Seller Künker
Date September 23, 2003
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1828 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
Year