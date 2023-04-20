Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870
Kreuzer 1828 "Type 1828-1830" (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)
Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,166)
- Weight 0,731 g
- Pure silver (0,0039 oz) 0,1213 g
- Diameter 14 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxe-Meiningen
- Period Bernhard II
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1828
- Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
- Mint Hildburghausen
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1828 . This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Hildburghausen Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3187 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
142 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
