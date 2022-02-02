Kreuzer 1808 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1808 . This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Eisenach Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2436 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place November 12, 2020.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (4) XF (4)