Kreuzer 1808 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Specification
- Metal Silver (0,166)
- Weight 0,73 g
- Pure silver (0,0039 oz) 0,1212 g
- Diameter 14 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxe-Meiningen
- Period Bernhard II
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1808
- Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
- Mint Eisenach
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1808 . This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Eisenach Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2436 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place November 12, 2020.
Сondition
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
73 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
