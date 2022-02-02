Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870

Kreuzer 1808 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Obverse Kreuzer 1808 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II Reverse Kreuzer 1808 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,166)
  • Weight 0,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,0039 oz) 0,1212 g
  • Diameter 14 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Meiningen
  • Period Bernhard II
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1808
  • Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
  • Mint Eisenach
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1808 . This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Eisenach Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2436 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place November 12, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • Künker (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • WAG (2)
Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1808 at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
203 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1808 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
73 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1808 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1808 at auction Teutoburger - December 3, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 3, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1808 at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1808 at auction WAG - July 12, 2015
Seller WAG
Date July 12, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1808 at auction SINCONA - May 18, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date May 18, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1808 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1808 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1808 at auction Künker - September 23, 2003
Seller Künker
Date September 23, 2003
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

