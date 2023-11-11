Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870

Gulden 1854 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Obverse Gulden 1854 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II Reverse Gulden 1854 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 10,606 g
  • Pure silver (0,3069 oz) 9,5454 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Meiningen
  • Period Bernhard II
  • Denomination Gulden
  • Year 1854
  • Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1854 . This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2769 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place June 16, 2008.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aurea (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Höhn (4)
  • Künker (11)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (5)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • UBS (2)
  • WAG (2)
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1854 at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
579 $
Price in auction currency 540 EUR
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1854 at auction Sonntag - June 6, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date June 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
161 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1854 at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1854 at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1854 at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1854 at auction Künker - May 6, 2021
Seller Künker
Date May 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1854 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 12, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1854 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1854 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - June 4, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date June 4, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1854 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 12, 2019
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 12, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1854 at auction WAG - April 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date April 7, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1854 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1854 at auction Künker - October 11, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1854 at auction Höhn - May 26, 2018
Seller Höhn
Date May 26, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1854 at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1854 at auction Höhn - May 27, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date May 27, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1854 at auction Künker - October 22, 2015
Seller Künker
Date October 22, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1854 at auction Künker - September 28, 2015
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1854 at auction Aurea - May 23, 2015
Seller Aurea
Date May 23, 2015
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1854 at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 24, 2015
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 24, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1854 at auction Grün - November 21, 2014
Seller Grün
Date November 21, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1854 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

