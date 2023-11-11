Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870
Gulden 1854 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 10,606 g
- Pure silver (0,3069 oz) 9,5454 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxe-Meiningen
- Period Bernhard II
- Denomination Gulden
- Year 1854
- Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1854 . This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2769 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place June 16, 2008.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aurea (1)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (2)
- Heritage (2)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Höhn (4)
- Künker (11)
- Möller (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (5)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- UBS (2)
- WAG (2)
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
579 $
Price in auction currency 540 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 22, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aurea
Date May 23, 2015
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 24, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Gulden 1854 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search