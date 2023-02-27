Gulden 1846 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1846 . This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Saalfeld Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1122 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 310. Bidding took place August 28, 2016.

Сondition AU (3) XF (5) VF (12)