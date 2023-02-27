Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870
Gulden 1846 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 10,606 g
- Pure silver (0,3069 oz) 9,5454 g
- Diameter 30,54 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxe-Meiningen
- Period Bernhard II
- Denomination Gulden
- Year 1846
- Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
- Mint Saalfeld
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1846 . This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Saalfeld Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1122 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 310. Bidding took place August 28, 2016.
Сondition
Seller Rauch
Date February 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
116 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date June 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Höhn
Date September 13, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rauch
Date September 17, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 27, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Gulden 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
