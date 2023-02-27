Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870

Gulden 1846 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Obverse Gulden 1846 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II Reverse Gulden 1846 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 10,606 g
  • Pure silver (0,3069 oz) 9,5454 g
  • Diameter 30,54 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Meiningen
  • Period Bernhard II
  • Denomination Gulden
  • Year 1846
  • Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
  • Mint Saalfeld
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1846 . This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Saalfeld Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1122 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 310. Bidding took place August 28, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Höhn (5)
  • Künker (5)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (2)
  • WAG (4)
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1846 at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
274 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1846 at auction Rauch - February 27, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date February 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
116 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1846 at auction Künker - October 7, 2022
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1846 at auction Universum Coins GmbH - June 30, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date June 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1846 at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 28, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1846 at auction Künker - May 6, 2021
Seller Künker
Date May 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1846 at auction Höhn - September 13, 2018
Seller Höhn
Date September 13, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1846 at auction Teutoburger - February 24, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1846 at auction Höhn - October 27, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date October 27, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1846 at auction Rauch - September 17, 2016
Seller Rauch
Date September 17, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1846 at auction WAG - August 28, 2016
Seller WAG
Date August 28, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1846 at auction Teutoburger - February 27, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 27, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1846 at auction WAG - January 24, 2016
Seller WAG
Date January 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1846 at auction Höhn - January 13, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date January 13, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1846 at auction Höhn - August 2, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date August 2, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1846 at auction Höhn - May 3, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date May 3, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1846 at auction WAG - October 5, 2014
Seller WAG
Date October 5, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1846 at auction Künker - July 24, 2013
Seller Künker
Date July 24, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1846 at auction Künker - September 27, 2011
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1846 at auction Künker - October 5, 2008
Seller Künker
Date October 5, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
******
