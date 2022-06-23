Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870
Gulden 1843 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 10,606 g
- Pure silver (0,3069 oz) 9,5454 g
- Diameter 30,54 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxe-Meiningen
- Period Bernhard II
- Denomination Gulden
- Year 1843
- Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
- Mint Saalfeld
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1843 . This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Saalfeld Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1946 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 430. Bidding took place September 13, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Grün (1)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Höhn (2)
- Künker (2)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Russiancoin (12)
- Schulman (1)
- Teutoburger (3)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (5)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
145 $
Price in auction currency 8000 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 23, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 8000 RUB
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Höhn
Date September 13, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Gulden 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
