Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870

Gulden 1843 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Obverse Gulden 1843 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II Reverse Gulden 1843 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 10,606 g
  • Pure silver (0,3069 oz) 9,5454 g
  • Diameter 30,54 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Meiningen
  • Period Bernhard II
  • Denomination Gulden
  • Year 1843
  • Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
  • Mint Saalfeld
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1843 . This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Saalfeld Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1946 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 430. Bidding took place September 13, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Künker (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Russiancoin (12)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (5)
  • Westfälische (1)
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1843 at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
145 $
Price in auction currency 8000 RUB
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1843 at auction Russiancoin - December 23, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 23, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 8000 RUB
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1843 at auction Russiancoin - October 14, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1843 at auction Russiancoin - September 16, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 16, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1843 at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1843 at auction Russiancoin - August 19, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1843 at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1843 at auction Russiancoin - July 1, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 1, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1843 at auction Russiancoin - May 13, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 13, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1843 at auction Russiancoin - March 25, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 25, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1843 at auction HIRSCH - February 12, 2021
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1843 at auction Russiancoin - February 11, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1843 at auction Russiancoin - January 14, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1843 at auction Russiancoin - December 10, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 10, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1843 at auction Schulman - October 20, 2020
Seller Schulman
Date October 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1843 at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
Seller WAG
Date January 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1843 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1843 at auction Höhn - September 13, 2018
Seller Höhn
Date September 13, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1843 at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1843 at auction WAG - October 2, 2016
Seller WAG
Date October 2, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1843 at auction Teutoburger - September 10, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 10, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Saxe-Meiningen Coin catalog of Bernhard II Coins of Saxe-Meiningen in 1843 All Saxe-Meiningen coins Saxe-Meiningen silver coins Saxe-Meiningen coins Gulden Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search