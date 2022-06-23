Gulden 1843 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1843 . This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Saalfeld Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1946 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 430. Bidding took place September 13, 2021.

