Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870

Gulden 1841 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Obverse Gulden 1841 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II Reverse Gulden 1841 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 10,606 g
  • Pure silver (0,3069 oz) 9,5454 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Meiningen
  • Period Bernhard II
  • Denomination Gulden
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
  • Mint Saalfeld
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1841 . This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Saalfeld Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5408 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place September 12, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Höhn (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1841 at auction Höhn - September 13, 2018
Seller Höhn
Date September 13, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
280 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1841 at auction Höhn - December 8, 2012
Seller Höhn
Date December 8, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
233 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1841 at auction Künker - June 19, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1841 at auction Münzen & Medaillen - October 8, 2003
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date October 8, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

