Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870
Gulden 1841 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 10,606 g
- Pure silver (0,3069 oz) 9,5454 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxe-Meiningen
- Period Bernhard II
- Denomination Gulden
- Year 1841
- Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
- Mint Saalfeld
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1841 . This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Saalfeld Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5408 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place September 12, 2018.
Сondition
Seller Höhn
Date September 13, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
280 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Seller Höhn
Date December 8, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
233 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of Gulden 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
