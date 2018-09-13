Gulden 1841 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1841 . This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Saalfeld Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5408 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place September 12, 2018.

Сondition XF (4)