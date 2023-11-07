Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870
Gulden 1840 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)
Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 10,606 g
- Pure silver (0,3069 oz) 9,5454 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxe-Meiningen
- Period Bernhard II
- Denomination Gulden
- Year 1840
- Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
- Mint Saalfeld
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1840 . This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Saalfeld Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1845 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 675. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 25, 2000
Condition AU
Selling price
