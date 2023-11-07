Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870

Gulden 1840 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Obverse Gulden 1840 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II Reverse Gulden 1840 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 10,606 g
  • Pure silver (0,3069 oz) 9,5454 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Meiningen
  • Period Bernhard II
  • Denomination Gulden
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
  • Mint Saalfeld
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1840 . This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Saalfeld Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1845 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 675. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Künker (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • WAG (1)
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1840 at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1840 at auction Sonntag - June 6, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date June 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
118 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1840 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1840 at auction Sonntag - June 2, 2016
Seller Sonntag
Date June 2, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1840 at auction Grün - November 18, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 18, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1840 at auction WAG - February 8, 2015
Seller WAG
Date February 8, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1840 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1840 at auction Künker - September 25, 2000
Seller Künker
Date September 25, 2000
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1840 at auction Künker - June 18, 2000
Seller Künker
Date June 18, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

