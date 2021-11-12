Gulden 1839 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1839 . This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Saalfeld Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4645 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place March 6, 2011.

Сondition PROOF (5) UNC (3) AU (7) XF (4) VF (2) Condition (slab) MS61 (2) PF65 (3) Service NGC (5)