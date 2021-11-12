Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870

Gulden 1839 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Obverse Gulden 1839 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II Reverse Gulden 1839 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 10,606 g
  • Pure silver (0,3069 oz) 9,5454 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Meiningen
  • Period Bernhard II
  • Denomination Gulden
  • Year 1839
  • Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
  • Mint Saalfeld
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1839 . This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Saalfeld Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4645 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place March 6, 2011.

Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1839 at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
300 $
Price in auction currency 300 USD
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1839 at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
149 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1839 at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1839 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 6, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1839 at auction SINCONA - October 20, 2020
Seller SINCONA
Date October 20, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1839 at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1839 at auction Künker - June 28, 2017
Seller Künker
Date June 28, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1839 at auction Heritage - October 25, 2015
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1839 at auction Heritage - October 25, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date October 25, 2015
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1839 at auction Höhn - August 2, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date August 2, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1839 at auction Höhn - May 3, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date May 3, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1839 at auction Heritage - January 21, 2014
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1839 at auction Heritage - January 21, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2014
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1839 at auction Heritage - January 7, 2013
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1839 at auction Heritage - January 7, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2013
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1839 at auction Grün - May 16, 2012
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1839 at auction Heritage - January 3, 2012
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1839 at auction Heritage - January 3, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2012
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1839 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 6, 2011
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1839 at auction Künker - June 22, 2009
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2009
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1839 at auction Künker - March 10, 2008
Seller Künker
Date March 10, 2008
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1839 at auction UBS - January 21, 2008
Seller UBS
Date January 21, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1839 at auction Künker - October 9, 2007
Seller Künker
Date October 9, 2007
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1839 at auction UBS - September 10, 2001
Seller UBS
Date September 10, 2001
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1839 at auction Künker - June 18, 2000
Seller Künker
Date June 18, 2000
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

