Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870
Gulden 1839 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 10,606 g
- Pure silver (0,3069 oz) 9,5454 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxe-Meiningen
- Period Bernhard II
- Denomination Gulden
- Year 1839
- Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
- Mint Saalfeld
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1839 . This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Saalfeld Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4645 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place March 6, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (2)
- Heritage (5)
- Höhn (2)
- Künker (6)
- SINCONA (1)
- UBS (2)
- WAG (1)
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
300 $
Price in auction currency 300 USD
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
149 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Seller SINCONA
Date October 20, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date October 25, 2015
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2014
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date March 10, 2008
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Gulden 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
