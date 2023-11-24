Gulden 1838 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1838 . This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Saalfeld Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25220 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 552. Bidding took place June 23, 2024.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (3) XF (6) VF (4) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) PL (1) Service PCGS (1)