Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870
Gulden 1838 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 10,606 g
- Pure silver (0,3069 oz) 9,5454 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxe-Meiningen
- Period Bernhard II
- Denomination Gulden
- Year 1838
- Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
- Mint Saalfeld
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1838 . This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Saalfeld Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25220 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 552. Bidding took place June 23, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Höhn (2)
- Künker (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Teutoburger (3)
- WAG (5)
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS62 PL PCGS
Selling price
552 $
Price in auction currency 552 USD
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
118 $
Price in auction currency 6500 RUB
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 5, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 28, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Höhn
Date September 14, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Gulden 1838 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search