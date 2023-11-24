Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870

Gulden 1838 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Obverse Gulden 1838 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II Reverse Gulden 1838 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 10,606 g
  • Pure silver (0,3069 oz) 9,5454 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Meiningen
  • Period Bernhard II
  • Denomination Gulden
  • Year 1838
  • Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
  • Mint Saalfeld
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1838 . This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Saalfeld Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25220 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 552. Bidding took place June 23, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • WAG (5)
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1838 at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS62 PL PCGS
Selling price
552 $
Price in auction currency 552 USD
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1838 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1838 at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
118 $
Price in auction currency 6500 RUB
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1838 at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1838 at auction WAG - December 6, 2020
Seller WAG
Date December 6, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1838 at auction WAG - December 8, 2019
Seller WAG
Date December 8, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1838 at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
Seller WAG
Date January 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1838 at auction Künker - October 11, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1838 at auction Teutoburger - September 8, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1838 at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1838 at auction WAG - October 2, 2016
Seller WAG
Date October 2, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1838 at auction Teutoburger - December 5, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 5, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1838 at auction Teutoburger - February 28, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 28, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1838 at auction Höhn - September 14, 2013
Seller Höhn
Date September 14, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1838 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1838 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

