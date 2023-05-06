Gulden 1837 K (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1837 with mark K. This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Saalfeld Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1301 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 380. Bidding took place June 27, 2017.

Сondition AU (2) XF (5) VF (2)