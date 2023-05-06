Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870

Gulden 1837 K (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Obverse Gulden 1837 K - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II Reverse Gulden 1837 K - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 12,832 g
  • Pure silver (0,3094 oz) 9,624 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Meiningen
  • Period Bernhard II
  • Denomination Gulden
  • Year 1837
  • Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
  • Mint Saalfeld
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1837 with mark K. This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Saalfeld Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1301 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 380. Bidding took place June 27, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Höhn (3)
  • Künker (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1837 K at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
404 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1837 K at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 22, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
151 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1837 K at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2019
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1837 K at auction Höhn - October 28, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date October 28, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1837 K at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 13, 2017
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1837 K at auction Künker - June 28, 2017
Seller Künker
Date June 28, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1837 K at auction Busso Peus - April 28, 2017
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1837 K at auction Teutoburger - September 10, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 10, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1837 K at auction Höhn - September 14, 2013
Seller Höhn
Date September 14, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1837 K at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1837 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

