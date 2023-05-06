Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870
Gulden 1837 K (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 12,832 g
- Pure silver (0,3094 oz) 9,624 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxe-Meiningen
- Period Bernhard II
- Denomination Gulden
- Year 1837
- Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
- Mint Saalfeld
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1837 with mark K. This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Saalfeld Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1301 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 380. Bidding took place June 27, 2017.
Сondition
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
151 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 10, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
