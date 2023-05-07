Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870
Gulden 1836 K (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 12,832 g
- Pure silver (0,3094 oz) 9,624 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxe-Meiningen
- Period Bernhard II
- Denomination Gulden
- Year 1836
- Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
- Mint Saalfeld
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1836 with mark K. This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Saalfeld Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8688 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place October 4, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Höhn (2)
- Künker (5)
- Naumann (3)
- Teutoburger (1)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (2)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Naumann
Date December 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 26, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Gulden 1836 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
