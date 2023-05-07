Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870

Gulden 1836 K (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Obverse Gulden 1836 K - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II Reverse Gulden 1836 K - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 12,832 g
  • Pure silver (0,3094 oz) 9,624 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Meiningen
  • Period Bernhard II
  • Denomination Gulden
  • Year 1836
  • Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
  • Mint Saalfeld
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1836 with mark K. This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Saalfeld Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8688 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place October 4, 2022.

Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1836 K at auction Naumann - May 7, 2023
Seller Naumann
Date May 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
135 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1836 K at auction Naumann - December 4, 2022
Seller Naumann
Date December 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1836 K at auction Künker - October 7, 2022
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1836 K at auction Künker - October 12, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1836 K at auction Wójcicki - February 28, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1836 K at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 13, 2020
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1836 K at auction Höhn - May 26, 2018
Seller Höhn
Date May 26, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1836 K at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1836 K at auction WAG - October 8, 2017
Seller WAG
Date October 8, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1836 K at auction Naumann - September 3, 2017
Seller Naumann
Date September 3, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1836 K at auction Höhn - May 3, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date May 3, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1836 K at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2011
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1836 K at auction Teutoburger - February 26, 2011
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 26, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1836 K at auction Künker - September 28, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1836 K at auction Künker - March 15, 2006
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1836 K at auction Künker - March 12, 2002
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1836 K at auction UBS - September 10, 2001
Seller UBS
Date September 10, 2001
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1836 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

