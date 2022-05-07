Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870

Gulden 1835 K (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Obverse Gulden 1835 K - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II Reverse Gulden 1835 K - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 12,832 g
  • Pure silver (0,3094 oz) 9,624 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Meiningen
  • Period Bernhard II
  • Denomination Gulden
  • Year 1835
  • Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
  • Mint Saalfeld
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1835 with mark K. This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Saalfeld Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2438 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place November 12, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Golden Lion (1)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Sonntag (1)
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1835 K at auction Golden Lion - May 7, 2022
Seller Golden Lion
Date May 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
158 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1835 K at auction Höhn - November 14, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date November 14, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
331 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1835 K at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1835 K at auction Höhn - October 22, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date October 22, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1835 K at auction Felzmann - March 12, 2014
Seller Felzmann
Date March 12, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1835 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Saxe-Meiningen Coin catalog of Bernhard II Coins of Saxe-Meiningen in 1835 All Saxe-Meiningen coins Saxe-Meiningen silver coins Saxe-Meiningen coins Gulden Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Category
Year
Search