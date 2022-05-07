Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870
Gulden 1835 K (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 12,832 g
- Pure silver (0,3094 oz) 9,624 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxe-Meiningen
- Period Bernhard II
- Denomination Gulden
- Year 1835
- Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
- Mint Saalfeld
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1835 with mark K. This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Saalfeld Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2438 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place November 12, 2020.
Seller Golden Lion
Date May 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
158 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Seller Höhn
Date November 14, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
331 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of Gulden 1835 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
