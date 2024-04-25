Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870

Gulden 1833 L (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Obverse Gulden 1833 L - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II Reverse Gulden 1833 L - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 12,832 g
  • Pure silver (0,3094 oz) 9,624 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Meiningen
  • Period Bernhard II
  • Denomination Gulden
  • Year 1833
  • Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
  • Mint Saalfeld
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1833 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Saalfeld Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1837 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1833 L at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
193 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1833 L at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
266 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1833 L at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - December 9, 2023
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1833 L at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 21, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1833 L at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1833 L at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1833 L at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1833 L at auction DNW - July 7, 2021
Seller DNW
Date July 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1833 L at auction WAG - May 16, 2021
Seller WAG
Date May 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1833 L at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 28, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1833 L at auction Künker - February 25, 2021
Seller Künker
Date February 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1833 L at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 5, 2020
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 5, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1833 L at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - October 6, 2020
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1833 L at auction Busso Peus - January 18, 2020
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 18, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1833 L at auction Grün - May 15, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1833 L at auction Höhn - May 4, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date May 4, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1833 L at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 12, 2018
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 12, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1833 L at auction Höhn - May 26, 2018
Seller Höhn
Date May 26, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1833 L at auction WAG - October 8, 2017
Seller WAG
Date October 8, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1833 L at auction Teutoburger - February 25, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1833 L at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1833 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

