Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870
Gulden 1833 L (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 12,832 g
- Pure silver (0,3094 oz) 9,624 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxe-Meiningen
- Period Bernhard II
- Denomination Gulden
- Year 1833
- Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
- Mint Saalfeld
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1833 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Saalfeld Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1837 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
- Busso Peus (3)
- DNW (1)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
- Grün (3)
- Heritage (1)
- Höhn (3)
- Künker (4)
- Möller (4)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Teutoburger (2)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (2)
- WAG (3)
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
193 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 5, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 18, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Gulden 1833 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
