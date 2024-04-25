Gulden 1833 L (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1833 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Saalfeld Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1837 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition AU (8) XF (14) VF (9) No grade (1) Condition (slab) AU55 (1) Service PCGS (1)

