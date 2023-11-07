Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870
Gulden 1832 L (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 12,832 g
- Pure silver (0,3094 oz) 9,624 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxe-Meiningen
- Period Bernhard II
- Denomination Gulden
- Year 1832
- Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
- Mint Saalfeld
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1832 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Saalfeld Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1109 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place November 5, 2017.
Сondition
- All companies
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Höhn (3)
- Künker (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (4)
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Höhn
Date September 15, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Gulden 1832 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search