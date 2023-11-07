Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870

Gulden 1832 L (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Obverse Gulden 1832 L - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II Reverse Gulden 1832 L - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 12,832 g
  • Pure silver (0,3094 oz) 9,624 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Meiningen
  • Period Bernhard II
  • Denomination Gulden
  • Year 1832
  • Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
  • Mint Saalfeld
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1832 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Saalfeld Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1109 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place November 5, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Höhn (3)
  • Künker (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (4)
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1832 L at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1832 L at auction Höhn - September 13, 2018
Seller Höhn
Date September 13, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1832 L at auction Höhn - May 26, 2018
Seller Höhn
Date May 26, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1832 L at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
372 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1832 L at auction WAG - June 11, 2017
Seller WAG
Date June 11, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1832 L at auction Teutoburger - February 25, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1832 L at auction WAG - March 13, 2016
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1832 L at auction WAG - January 24, 2016
Seller WAG
Date January 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1832 L at auction Höhn - September 15, 2012
Seller Höhn
Date September 15, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1832 L at auction Künker - June 18, 2000
Seller Künker
Date June 18, 2000
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1832 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Saxe-Meiningen Coin catalog of Bernhard II Coins of Saxe-Meiningen in 1832 All Saxe-Meiningen coins Saxe-Meiningen silver coins Saxe-Meiningen coins Gulden Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search