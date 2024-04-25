Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870
Gulden 1831 L (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 12,832 g
- Pure silver (0,3094 oz) 9,624 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxe-Meiningen
- Period Bernhard II
- Denomination Gulden
- Year 1831
- Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
- Mint Saalfeld
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1831 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Saalfeld Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3209 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 660. Bidding took place November 8, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (3)
- Felzmann (1)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Höhn (4)
- Künker (7)
- Möller (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Sonntag (2)
- Teutoburger (2)
- WAG (5)
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
160 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Höhn
Date September 13, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 26, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date December 7, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Felzmann
Date November 8, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Gulden 1831 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search