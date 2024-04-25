Gulden 1831 L (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1831 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Saalfeld Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3209 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 660. Bidding took place November 8, 2023.

