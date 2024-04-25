Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870

Gulden 1831 L (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Obverse Gulden 1831 L - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II Reverse Gulden 1831 L - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 12,832 g
  • Pure silver (0,3094 oz) 9,624 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Meiningen
  • Period Bernhard II
  • Denomination Gulden
  • Year 1831
  • Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
  • Mint Saalfeld
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1831 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Saalfeld Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3209 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 660. Bidding took place November 8, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (3)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Höhn (4)
  • Künker (7)
  • Möller (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • WAG (5)
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1831 L at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
160 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1831 L at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1831 L at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1831 L at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1831 L at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1831 L at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1831 L at auction Busso Peus - April 28, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1831 L at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1831 L at auction Reinhard Fischer - September 26, 2020
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1831 L at auction WAG - May 10, 2020
Seller WAG
Date May 10, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1831 L at auction WAG - May 12, 2019
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1831 L at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
Seller WAG
Date January 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1831 L at auction Busso Peus - November 9, 2018
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1831 L at auction Höhn - September 13, 2018
Seller Höhn
Date September 13, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1831 L at auction Höhn - May 26, 2018
Seller Höhn
Date May 26, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1831 L at auction Teutoburger - May 26, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 26, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1831 L at auction Künker - December 7, 2017
Seller Künker
Date December 7, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1831 L at auction Felzmann - November 8, 2017
Seller Felzmann
Date November 8, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1831 L at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1831 L at auction Künker - June 28, 2017
Seller Künker
Date June 28, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1831 L at auction Künker - July 14, 2016
Seller Künker
Date July 14, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1831 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Saxe-Meiningen Coin catalog of Bernhard II Coins of Saxe-Meiningen in 1831 All Saxe-Meiningen coins Saxe-Meiningen silver coins Saxe-Meiningen coins Gulden Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search