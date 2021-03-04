Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870

Gulden 1830 L (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Obverse Gulden 1830 L - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II Reverse Gulden 1830 L - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 12,832 g
  • Pure silver (0,3094 oz) 9,624 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Meiningen
  • Period Bernhard II
  • Denomination Gulden
  • Year 1830
  • Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
  • Mint Saalfeld
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1830 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Saalfeld Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2165 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place June 22, 2016.

Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1830 L at auction Stack's - August 29, 2022
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1830 L at auction Stack's - August 29, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 29, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
600 $
Price in auction currency 600 USD
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1830 L at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - March 4, 2021
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date March 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
133 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1830 L at auction Künker - February 25, 2021
Seller Künker
Date February 25, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1830 L at auction Heritage - April 30, 2020
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1830 L at auction Heritage - April 30, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date April 30, 2020
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1830 L at auction Felzmann - November 12, 2019
Seller Felzmann
Date November 12, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1830 L at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1830 L at auction SINCONA - May 22, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date May 22, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1830 L at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2019
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1830 L at auction Höhn - May 26, 2018
Seller Höhn
Date May 26, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1830 L at auction Höhn - May 26, 2018
Seller Höhn
Date May 26, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1830 L at auction Teutoburger - February 24, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1830 L at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1830 L at auction Künker - June 28, 2017
Seller Künker
Date June 28, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1830 L at auction iNumis - March 7, 2017
Seller iNumis
Date March 7, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1830 L at auction WAG - August 28, 2016
Seller WAG
Date August 28, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1830 L at auction Künker - June 22, 2016
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1830 L at auction Künker - March 16, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 16, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1830 L at auction HIRSCH - February 19, 2016
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 19, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1830 L at auction Grün - November 18, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 18, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1830 L at auction Teutoburger - February 28, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 28, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1830 L at auction Teutoburger - November 30, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date November 30, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1830 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

