Gulden 1830 L (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1830 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Saalfeld Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2165 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place June 22, 2016.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (10) XF (16) VF (4) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) DETAILS (1) Service PCGS (2)

Seller All companies

Busso Peus (3)

Felzmann (1)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Grün (2)

Heritage (1)

HIRSCH (1)

Höhn (2)

iNumis (1)

Künker (9)

SINCONA (1)

Stack's (1)

Teutoburger (3)

WAG (3)

Westfälische (3)

Wormser Auktionshaus (1)