Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870
Gulden 1830 L (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 12,832 g
- Pure silver (0,3094 oz) 9,624 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxe-Meiningen
- Period Bernhard II
- Denomination Gulden
- Year 1830
- Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
- Mint Saalfeld
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1830 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Saalfeld Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2165 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place June 22, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Stack's
Date August 29, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
600 $
Price in auction currency 600 USD
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date March 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
133 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 25, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 30, 2020
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller Felzmann
Date November 12, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 19, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 28, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
