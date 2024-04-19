Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870

Gulden 1829 "Mining" (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Obverse Gulden 1829 "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II Reverse Gulden 1829 "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,989)
  • Weight 11,816 g
  • Pure silver (0,3757 oz) 11,686 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Meiningen
  • Period Bernhard II
  • Denomination Gulden
  • Year 1829
  • Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
  • Mint Saalfeld
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (59)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1829 "Mining". This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Saalfeld Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 63468 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,080. Bidding took place January 19, 2022.

Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1829 "Mining" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
830 $
Price in auction currency 780 EUR
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1829 "Mining" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
868 $
Price in auction currency 810 EUR
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1829 "Mining" at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1829 "Mining" at auction Künker - October 7, 2022
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1829 "Mining" at auction Künker - October 7, 2022
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1829 "Mining" at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1829 "Mining" at auction Heritage - January 20, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 20, 2022
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1829 "Mining" at auction Rauch - January 18, 2022
Seller Rauch
Date January 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1829 "Mining" at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1829 "Mining" at auction Künker - October 12, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1829 "Mining" at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1829 "Mining" at auction Sonntag - November 24, 2020
Seller Sonntag
Date November 24, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1829 "Mining" at auction Reinhard Fischer - September 26, 2020
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1829 "Mining" at auction WAG - September 6, 2020
Seller WAG
Date September 6, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1829 "Mining" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 16, 2019
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1829 "Mining" at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1829 "Mining" at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 18, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1829 "Mining" at auction Höhn - May 4, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date May 4, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1829 "Mining" at auction Höhn - May 4, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date May 4, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1829 "Mining" at auction Heritage - January 16, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1829 "Mining" at auction Russiancoin - November 22, 2018
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 22, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
