Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870
Gulden 1829 "Mining" (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,989)
- Weight 11,816 g
- Pure silver (0,3757 oz) 11,686 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxe-Meiningen
- Period Bernhard II
- Denomination Gulden
- Year 1829
- Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
- Mint Saalfeld
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (59)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen Gulden 1829 "Mining". This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Saalfeld Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 63468 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,080. Bidding took place January 19, 2022.
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
868 $
Price in auction currency 810 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date January 20, 2022
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date November 24, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
123
