Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870

6 Kreuzer 1836 K (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1836 K - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1836 K - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,347)
  • Weight 2,449 g
  • Pure silver (0,0273 oz) 0,8498 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Meiningen
  • Period Bernhard II
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1836
  • Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
  • Mint Saalfeld
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 6 Kreuzer 1836 with mark K. This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Saalfeld Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3202 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (1)
Saxe-Meiningen 6 Kreuzer 1836 K at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
Saxe-Meiningen 6 Kreuzer 1836 K at auction Teutoburger - September 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
84 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Saxe-Meiningen 6 Kreuzer 1836 K at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1836 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Saxe-Meiningen Coin catalog of Bernhard II Coins of Saxe-Meiningen in 1836 All Saxe-Meiningen coins Saxe-Meiningen silver coins Saxe-Meiningen coins 6 Kreuzer Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search