6 Kreuzer 1835 L (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 6 Kreuzer 1835 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Saalfeld Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2688 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place September 20, 2023.

Сondition No grade (1)