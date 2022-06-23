Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870
6 Kreuzer 1835 L (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,347)
- Weight 2,449 g
- Pure silver (0,0273 oz) 0,8498 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxe-Meiningen
- Period Bernhard II
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1835
- Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
- Mint Saalfeld
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 6 Kreuzer 1835 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Saalfeld Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2688 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place September 20, 2023.
Сondition
- All companies
- Russiancoin (1)
