Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870

6 Kreuzer 1835 L (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1835 L - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1835 L - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,347)
  • Weight 2,449 g
  • Pure silver (0,0273 oz) 0,8498 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Meiningen
  • Period Bernhard II
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1835
  • Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
  • Mint Saalfeld
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 6 Kreuzer 1835 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Saalfeld Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2688 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place September 20, 2023.

Saxe-Meiningen 6 Kreuzer 1835 L at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1835 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

