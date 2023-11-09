Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870

6 Kreuzer 1834 L (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1834 L - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1834 L - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,347)
  • Weight 2,449 g
  • Pure silver (0,0273 oz) 0,8498 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Meiningen
  • Period Bernhard II
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1834
  • Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
  • Mint Saalfeld
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 6 Kreuzer 1834 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Saalfeld Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3200 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Russiancoin (7)
Saxe-Meiningen 6 Kreuzer 1834 L at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 6 Kreuzer 1834 L at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 6 Kreuzer 1834 L at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 6 Kreuzer 1834 L at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 6 Kreuzer 1834 L at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 6 Kreuzer 1834 L at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 6 Kreuzer 1834 L at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 6 Kreuzer 1834 L at auction Höhn - January 20, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date January 20, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 27 EUR
Saxe-Meiningen 6 Kreuzer 1834 L at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
135 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Saxe-Meiningen 6 Kreuzer 1834 L at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1834 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

