Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870
6 Kreuzer 1834 L (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,347)
- Weight 2,449 g
- Pure silver (0,0273 oz) 0,8498 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxe-Meiningen
- Period Bernhard II
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1834
- Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
- Mint Saalfeld
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 6 Kreuzer 1834 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Saalfeld Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3200 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.
Сondition
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
135 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
