Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870

6 Kreuzer 1832 L (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1832 L - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1832 L - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,347)
  • Weight 2,449 g
  • Pure silver (0,0273 oz) 0,8498 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Meiningen
  • Period Bernhard II
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1832
  • Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
  • Mint Saalfeld
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 6 Kreuzer 1832 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Saalfeld Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 556 sold at the Auktionen Frühwald auction for EUR 3. Bidding took place December 4, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Frühwald (2)
  • Grün (1)
Saxe-Meiningen 6 Kreuzer 1832 L at auction Frühwald - December 4, 2021
Seller Frühwald
Date December 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 3 EUR
Saxe-Meiningen 6 Kreuzer 1832 L at auction Frühwald - July 4, 2021
Seller Frühwald
Date July 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 6 Kreuzer 1832 L at auction Emporium Hamburg - January 3, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date January 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 6 Kreuzer 1832 L at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1832 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

