6 Kreuzer 1832 L (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 6 Kreuzer 1832 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Saalfeld Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 556 sold at the Auktionen Frühwald auction for EUR 3. Bidding took place December 4, 2021.

Сondition AU (1) XF (1) VF (2)