Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870

6 Kreuzer 1831 L (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1831 L - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1831 L - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,347)
  • Weight 2,449 g
  • Pure silver (0,0273 oz) 0,8498 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Meiningen
  • Period Bernhard II
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1831
  • Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
  • Mint Saalfeld
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 6 Kreuzer 1831 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Saalfeld Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3194 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 115. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Russiancoin (8)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (2)
  • Zöttl (3)
Saxe-Meiningen 6 Kreuzer 1831 L at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 6 Kreuzer 1831 L at auction WAG - June 4, 2023
Seller WAG
Date June 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 6 Kreuzer 1831 L at auction WAG - June 4, 2023
Seller WAG
Date June 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Saxe-Meiningen 6 Kreuzer 1831 L at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 6 Kreuzer 1831 L at auction Zöttl - January 22, 2023
Seller Zöttl
Date January 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 6 Kreuzer 1831 L at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 6 Kreuzer 1831 L at auction Katz - October 30, 2022
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
125 $
Price in auction currency 125 EUR
Saxe-Meiningen 6 Kreuzer 1831 L at auction Zöttl - May 20, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date May 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 6 Kreuzer 1831 L at auction Zöttl - March 19, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date March 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 6 Kreuzer 1831 L at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 6 Kreuzer 1831 L at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 6 Kreuzer 1831 L at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 6 Kreuzer 1831 L at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 6 Kreuzer 1831 L at auction Russiancoin - January 12, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 12, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 6 Kreuzer 1831 L at auction Sonntag - June 2, 2016
Seller Sonntag
Date June 2, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 6 Kreuzer 1831 L at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 6 Kreuzer 1831 L at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 6 Kreuzer 1831 L at auction Künker - September 23, 2003
Seller Künker
Date September 23, 2003
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1831 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

