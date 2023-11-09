6 Kreuzer 1831 L (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 6 Kreuzer 1831 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Saalfeld Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3194 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 115. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (5) VF (4) No grade (8)