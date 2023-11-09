Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870
6 Kreuzer 1831 L (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,347)
- Weight 2,449 g
- Pure silver (0,0273 oz) 0,8498 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxe-Meiningen
- Period Bernhard II
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1831
- Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
- Mint Saalfeld
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 6 Kreuzer 1831 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Saalfeld Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3194 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 115. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
125 $
Price in auction currency 125 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 12, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
