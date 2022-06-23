6 Kreuzer 1830 L (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 6 Kreuzer 1830 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Saalfeld Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3193 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

