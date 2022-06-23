Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870
6 Kreuzer 1830 L (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,347)
- Weight 2,449 g
- Pure silver (0,0273 oz) 0,8498 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxe-Meiningen
- Period Bernhard II
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1830
- Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
- Mint Saalfeld
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 6 Kreuzer 1830 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Saalfeld Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3193 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Künker (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 1300 RUB
Seller Künker
Date July 17, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1830 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search