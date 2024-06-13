Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870
6 Kreuzer 1829 L (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,347)
- Weight 2,449 g
- Pure silver (0,0273 oz) 0,8498 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxe-Meiningen
- Period Bernhard II
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1829
- Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
- Mint Saalfeld
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 6 Kreuzer 1829 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Saalfeld Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2437 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place November 12, 2020.
Сondition
Service
- All companies
- Grün (2)
- Höhn (1)
- Katz (1)
- Russiancoin (4)
- WAG (2)
Seller Höhn
Date November 14, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
260 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 12, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1829 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search