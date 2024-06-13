6 Kreuzer 1829 L (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 6 Kreuzer 1829 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Saalfeld Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2437 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place November 12, 2020.

