Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870

6 Kreuzer 1829 L (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1829 L - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1829 L - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,347)
  • Weight 2,449 g
  • Pure silver (0,0273 oz) 0,8498 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Meiningen
  • Period Bernhard II
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1829
  • Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
  • Mint Saalfeld
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 6 Kreuzer 1829 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Saalfeld Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2437 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place November 12, 2020.

Сondition
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Russiancoin (4)
  • WAG (2)
Saxe-Meiningen 6 Kreuzer 1829 L at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 6 Kreuzer 1829 L at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade RNGA
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 6 Kreuzer 1829 L at auction Russiancoin - March 21, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 6 Kreuzer 1829 L at auction WAG - May 14, 2023
Seller WAG
Date May 14, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 6 Kreuzer 1829 L at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 13 EUR
Saxe-Meiningen 6 Kreuzer 1829 L at auction Höhn - November 14, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date November 14, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
260 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Saxe-Meiningen 6 Kreuzer 1829 L at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen 6 Kreuzer 1829 L at auction Russiancoin - January 12, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 12, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen 6 Kreuzer 1829 L at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 6 Kreuzer 1829 L at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1829 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

